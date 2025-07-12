Celtics Notes: All-Star Predicted to Leave, Boston Could Trade $25.5M Forward, More
Amid the excitement of Summer League, the Boston Celtics are slowly becoming a completely different looking team from the one on the court last season.
Although we aren't even two weeks into July, an insider has predicted that the changes will keep occuring in Boston. His prediction is that a key All-Star on the team will be gone before the start of the regular season.
Additionally, a new forward who is on the team by way of a recent trade is expected to be flipped again this offseason. The $25.5 million veteran doesn't quite fit Boston's timeline as of now, as an option to instead spend that money on a younger player seems to be the smarter choice.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):
