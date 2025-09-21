Celtics' 5th-Year Big 'Heavy Favorite' To Be the Starting Center
The Boston Celtics have made a lot of changes to the team this summer. Trading both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis helped them shed salary, but it also left voids.
Payton Pritchard is the guy who will likely slide into the starting point guard spot. The Celtics have been grooming him for that upgrade in roles, so they feel good about that.
The center spot is much murkier. Only Neemias Queta and Luka Garza are on the roster as centers, and neither of them has started before. One Celtics insider gave an update on who might win the starting job.
According to Brian Robb of Mass Live, Neemias Queta has emerged as the favorite for the job.
"I’d consider him the heavy favorite given his summer in EuroBasket and having additional years in the system over the competition, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be handed the job during training camp," Robb writes. "If Joe Mazzulla wants to go smaller with max shooting range, Chris Boucher could end up being a viable choice."
Robb also notes that Garza still has a shot to put together an impressive training camp to take the job.
"Maybe Luka Garza comes in during camp and is lights out offensively with huge minutes. Anything is possible with this group, given the lack of a track record for most of these guys," Robb writes. "However, Queta feels like the best bet in my mind since he’s the best rim protector and rebounder on the roster, and that’s something this team is going to need if they want to have a playoff-level defense."
The Celtics are a team that has some holes to fill
This starting center spot is the biggest hole that the Celtics need to fill heading into this season. They need one of these centers to step up and grab the starting role.
This is the perfect year for Queta to be the starting center since the team doesn't have title aspirations with Jayson Tatum recovering from a torn Achilles.
Last season, Queta averaged five points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He shot 65 percent from the field in almost 14 minutes per game.
