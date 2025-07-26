Former Celtics Champion Gets Exciting New Gig
In 2007-08, the Boston Celtics completely revamped their core, bringing in future Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to compliment incumbent All-Star small forward Paul Pierce and instantly vaulting the team back to title contention for really the first time in decades.
Augmented by young starters Rajon Rondo and Kendrick Perkins plus a deep bench of vets, Boston marched to a 66-16 regular season record and a hard-fought NBA title, its 17th. That core would go on to make the 2010 NBA Finals, too, although it would fall to the team that it had defeated in 2008, the Kobe Bryant/Pau Gasol-era Los Angeles Lakers.
The Celtics have had one deep-bench big man from that championship era, forward Brian Scalabrine, announce their games for quite a while. As a former Boston player, he is uniquely in a good spot to provide insight and analysis for their games.
Scalabrine played for the Celtics for five seasons during his career. He played for three different teams during his 11-year NBA career.
Scalabrine has been announcing Celtics games since 2014, so he has a lot of experience doing so. Now, he has an opportunity to call games on a national scale.
As the NBA starts next season with new broadcast partners, Scalabrine will be part of one of the new networks. Now, he has signed a deal with NBC to announce games on their airwaves.
Scalabrine will join a host of other former NBA players who have been brought in by NBC to serve as game analysts. He is very knowledgeable when it comes to the rest of the league.
It's unlikely that NBC will put Scalabrine on Celtics games, as he will continue his duties of calling Celtics games, as well. Like many other game analysts, he will still be employed to do local games.
Celtics fans love having Scalabrine on their broadcasts. He does a good job of calling the action and explaining what is happening on the court. He does sometimes struggle to stay impartial, though.
Keeping him off of Celtics games while calling games for NBC and Peacock will probably take care of any issue of other fan bases accusing him of rooting for the Celtics.
Hall of Fame sharpshooter Reggie Miller will also be with NBC, and he gets accused of being partial towards the Indiana Pacers all the time. Scalabrine will likely get accused of doing the same thing if he has to call Celtics games.
It's unclear at this point who he will be partnered with, but he likely won't be one of the top analysts that NBC has as part of the team. He likely needs to have a few years of calling national NBA games before moving up the ladder.
During his NBA career, Scalabrine averaged 3.1 points, two rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game.
