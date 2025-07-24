Celtics All-Star Free Agent Target Expected to Make Decision Soon
The Boston Celtics are among four teams believed to be in the running for three-time NBA All-Star free agent Ben Simmons. In addition to the Celtics, the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks are contenders for the guard-forward.
Simmons will reportedly decide which team he will play with next season sometime within the next week, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.
More news: Celtics Could Trade Away 3 Players Ahead of 2025-26 Season: Report
“I’m told he’s probably going to make a choice in the next week. Kings, Suns, Knicks & Celtics have all been connected to him,” Windhorst said.
More news: Celtics Coach Considers This Year 'Make-or-Break' for Young Forward
After spending three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons agreed to a contract buyout with the Nets in February and signed a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers where he finished the season. With the Clippers, Simmons returned to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Simmons elected free agency after the Clippers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
He was stronger in the earlier seasons of his career with the 76ers when he won the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018. Simmons has not averaged double-digit points in a season since leaving Philadelphia, and he averaged five points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 51 games this season.
Although Simmons is not as productive offensively as he has been in the past, the Celtics could benefit from Simmon’s defensive abilities.
The Celtics traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for guard Anfernee Simons, which took away one of Boston’s best defenders. Simmons is a two-time All-Defensive team selection and has become known for his versatility off the bench.
With the injury of superstar Jayson Tatum during the playoffs, the Celtics are no longer top contenders for an NBA championship next season.
So, if Simmons were to sign with Boston in the coming days, it would give the 29-year-old a chance to work through some of the struggles he has faced in recent seasons in a low-pressure environment. Once Tatum returns the following season, Simmons could join forces with the five-time NBA All-Star.
More news: Lakers' Marcus Smart Expects 'A Lot Of Hate' When He Plays Celtics This Year
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.