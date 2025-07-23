Lakers' Marcus Smart Expects 'A Lot Of Hate' When He Plays Celtics This Year
It has been two full seasons since Marcus Smart has donned a Boston Celtics jersey. But after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the franchise, Smart believes his most recent decision will leave some fans of his former team upset.
Smart reportedly signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers – the Celtics’ biggest rival in the NBA.
Smart said he is expecting to receive some negative reactions when he faces the Celtics this season.
"I'm expecting a lot of boos, I'm expecting a lot of hate, and it's okay I understand it," Smart said in a press conference.
The 31-year-old cleared waivers after reaching a buyout agreement with the Washington Wizards. The Celtics had traded Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2023 offseason in a three-team trade deal that landed Boston center Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards.
The Celtics initially acquired Smart when they drafted him out of Oklahoma State University with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NBA Draft.
Smart earned three All-Defensive first-team selections and was named the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year in his final season with Boston.
Smart has not competed in the playoffs since parting ways with the Celtics after the 2022-23 season. Although Boston never won a championship with Smart on the roster, the Celtics qualified for the playoffs every season he was on the team after missing the playoffs in 2014.
The Celtics also made it to the NBA Finals in Smart’s final season in 2022 and to the Eastern Conference Finals in four of Smart’s nine seasons with the franchise.
The NBA has yet to release the schedule for the 2025-26 season, and the Celtics do not have any preseason games scheduled against the Lakers.
Although Smart is expecting to receive some criticism from Celtics' fans for signing with the Lakers, Boston's fanbase gave Smart a warm welcome back to TD Garden when he returned for the first time with the Grizzlies in December.
Several of Celtics players like star gaurd Jaylen Brown expressed that it felt weird to face Smart but acknowledged that they still have a strong bond. Brown called Smart "a family member" after Boston's loss to Memphis.
The Lakers may be the Celtics most intense rivals in the NBA. But Smart's connection to the Celtics might be even stronger.
