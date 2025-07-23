Celtics Could Trade Away 3 Players Ahead of 2025-26 Season: Report
The Boston Celtics have already traded two starters away during this offseason. Getting rid of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis was always part of the plan in order to get under the second apron of the luxury tax.
Boston got back Anfernee Simons in the Holiday deal and Georges Niang in the Porzingis trade. While other teams have called about Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, they have refused to trade either player so far.
Brad Stevens might not be done making moves. They are trying to move a couple of players and could end up moving a third, too.
On a piece on The Ringer, Michael Pina theorizes that the Celtics could trade three more players before the offseason is over. Simons and Niang have been reported as being shopped.
Simons' contract could be why the Celtics don't want to keep him, despite the need for a scoring guard off the bench. He is still making $27.6 million this season, even though it's an expiring deal.
Flipping Niang might have to do more with a team fit than it does his contract. He would be in line to get rotational minutes if he does stay in Boston, but he's not a very good defender.
Pina also believes that the Celtics could end up moving Sam Hauser this offseason, as well.
"Boston is still in the second apron and about $20 million over the luxury tax, but, regardless of what Brad Stevens has said, it would be a true stunner if it didn’t shed more money during the season to dodge repeater tax penalties. The likely casualties are Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang, but no one should be shocked if/when Sam Hauser gets traded."
The Celtics' top priority this season is to get under the second apron. Without having Tatum for most of the season, this is the year for the Celtics to shed salary.
Hauser is making just over $10 million this year. That's a pretty reasonable deal for a good guy off the bench with the way that the salary cap is set up.
Boston should try everything they can to keep Hauser, because he's a key player off the bench.
