Celtics' Biggest Weakness Heading Into New Season Revealed by Insider
The Boston Celtics still think that they can compete next season despite the fact that they will have three new starters. One of the biggest problems is that they won't have their best player.
Jayson Tatum will likely miss the season because of a torn Achilles. Boston will also have a new starting point guard and a new starting center, which will change how the team operates.
While they believe they will be able to effectively replace those players, one insider believes that one position will cause them a massive issue.
More news: Celtics News: Insider Rips Boston for Issues in One Main Area
The Celtics will have a new center, and that will be a big issue for them, according to Kevin Pelton of ESPN. He believes that losing Luke Kornet was a massive blow for them.
"Between Al Horford, Luke Kornet, and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics were overflowing with reliable center options the past two seasons," Pelton writes. "Now Boston is starting over. Neemias Queta has shown rim protection and finishing ability, while the Celtics are betting on Luka Garza's skill overcoming his defensive limitations. Boston couldn't rely on either to start a playoff game before this season."
More news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Says He Could Leave Boston For East Rival One Day
The Celtics will have to hope that one of their center develops skills that the other one lacks. Either Queta needs to expand his offensive game, or Garza needs to get better on defense.
Even with all of that, it's still unlikely that the Celtics are true contenders to do anything dangerous this season. Joe Mazzulla will try his hardest to coach this team to the playoffs, though.
The Celtics will embrace this underdog role
The Celtics are going to be a team that no one counts on doing anything this season. It's the first time since before the 2022 season that the Celtics can be considered underdogs.
It's a role that Mazzulla will certainly embrace as the team's coach. He will make sure that his team feels like they are being disrespected every step of the way this season.
This is the perfect season for Queta and Garza to improve enough to be the center of the future. If one of them emerges as competent, then they will be back to making deep playoff runs in 2026-27.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.