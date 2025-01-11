Celtics Blockbuster Trade Proposal for Jimmy Butler Revealed
The Boston Celtics have one of the best rosters in the NBA. That doesn't mean that they wouldn't try to improve it if the right deal came along. Jimmy Butler is available and he is a really good small forward when healthy. This trade proposal would see Boston land him.
Boston receives: Jimmy Butler, 2031 first-round pick
Miami receives: Jaylen Brown
Because both teams are hard-capped by the second apron, it would need to be almost a straight-up swap to make the contracts work. That's why the Celtics would have to give up Brown in his deal in order to get Butler. Adding Butler would give the Celtics an alpha-dog leader.
For Miami, they are able to start over with a younger star who has championship pedigree. As far as 1v1 swaps go, this is about as good of a deal as they can hope for. Brown is still a really good player, even though he is a very expensive one moving forward.
Does this deal make any sense for the Celtics to make? No.
Boston is one of the best teams in the NBA when they are fully healthy. When they have their full starting lineup on the court at the same time, there are very few teams who can beat them, especially in a seven-game series.
Brown is averaging 23.9 points, six rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He and Jayson Tatum are the two best players that Boston has on their roster. Brown also guards the other team's best player in every matchup they play. Butler wouldn't be able to do that with as high of a level.
Miami would jump on this deal if it was available to them. Even though Brown is very expensive moving forward, the Heat needs a start to build around once they ship Butler off. Brown would pair very well with Bam Adebayo on the defensive end of the court.
It's highly unlikely the Celtics will make this big of a move at the trade deadline. Their roster is about as solid as anyone in the league. Boston might make a smaller move to help with their depth, but it would be truly shocking to see them ship out one of their stars.
Brown is happy in Boston. The Celtics are happy to have him. Until that changes, expect to see him with the Celtics for the foreseeable future.
