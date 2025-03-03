Celtics Called Out For Strategy Used Against Nuggets Star
The Boston Celtics are coming off of a win against the Denver Nuggets Sunday afternoon, and there may have been a familiar strategy used in the 110-103 win.
After two losses in a row to the red-hot Detroit Pistons and Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, this win seems to have gotten Boston back on the right track.
A few noted around the league that the Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic was once again limited in his play similarly to how the Los Angeles Lakers trapped him when L.A. won recently in Denver.
The constant swarming of Jokic down low saw the Lakers hold him to 12 points, while recently the Celtics tried a similar gameplan holding the Serbian to 20.
Head coach of the Nuggets Michael Malone made comments after the game how this move can be seen as a sign of disrespect to his squad.
“I think for any player, you never want to be that guy that teams are targeting,” Malone said. “You’ve almost got to take it as a sign of disrespect and do whatever you can to stop that in its tracks. I felt Jamal in the second-half, and we as a team in the second half were much more physical, much more resolute.
"They’re going to score. They’ve got some really good players. Defending champs for a reason. To hold them to 103 points was a good effort.”
While giving props to Boston in a back-handed sort of way, Malone admitted that the Celtics are definitely not a walkover when they are on the schedule. Boston was coming off of a six game winning streak before their recent two game skid.
The next game for the Celtics is going to be Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland is 27-34 and coming off of an overtime loss to the Cavaliers. Luckily for Boston, Portland is 11-20 on the road this season.
