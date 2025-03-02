Former Celtics Guard Jaden Springer Signs Multi-Year Deal With West Squad
Former Celtics champion guard Jaden Springer has found a permanent home.
Springer has signed a multi-year deal to stay with the Utah Jazz. The deal is worth three years.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via X.
Springer initially signed a 10-day contract with the Jazz on Feb. 19. He played 26 games for the Celtics this season before being dealt prior to the trade deadline.
Although his time with the Jazz has been limited, with just 8.8 minutes in four games, he has impressed. Springer is averaging 3.5 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.0 rebounds while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.
The former Boston guard was traded to the Houston Rockets by the Celtics ahead of the NBA trade deadline and then waived by Houston.
The Rockets waived Springer immediately after he was dealt to them.
The move was made to help the Celtics save some money on the luxury tax. Their tax bill would have been even higher if they had not made this move.
The 22-year-old guard will get another chance to prove his worth on the NBA level with the Jazz. He played in 26 games for Boston, averaging 1.7 points in 5.4 minutes per game.
Springer spent less than a calendar year with Boston. He was traded to Boston during last year's NBA trade deadline from the Phialdpehia 76ers in exchange for a second-round pick.
Springer's role has increased a bit with the Jazz, one of the worst teams in the league.
The Jazz currently sits with a 15-44 record, with them as the No. 15 seed in the loaded Western Conference. They will likely stay there for the rest of the season and are expected to have a high draft pick in this year's NBA draft.
Springer hails from North Carolina and attended the University of Tennessee from 2020-21. He was a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the 76ers. He was selected 28th overall.
