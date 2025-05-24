Celtics Coach Reveals Big Injury Update on Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics were devastated when Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in Game 4 against the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs.
Not only did it end any chance of the Celtics completing a comeback in that series, but it now takes Tatum out for most of next season. He won't be able to help the team continue to compete for a championship.
Tatum had surgery very quickly after the injury. In fact, the news of him tearing his Achilles wasn't out there until he actually had already had surgery to repair the injury.
Assistant coach Sam Cassell offered an update on Tatum's injury while he was on the Pat Bev podcast. The update should be encouraging to Celtics fans.
“It’s good, man, when he come back, he can be even better. He can observe the game of basketball and work on everything he needs to work on. I’m looking forward to the journey with him. Top-5 first-team All-(NBA) this year. When he comes back, he’ll be first-team All-(NBA) again. He’s that good.”
Cassell seems optimistic about Tatum's chances of being the same player he was before the injury. This is the type of injury that can take the athleticism away from players.
Tatum is young enough that he should be able to jump right back into playing great basketball again. He is in the prime of his career, so that should help him as well.
The biggest issue for the Celtics is how the roster is going to change around Tatum. With Tatum out most of next year, that is going to change how the Celtics approach the offseason.
Boston thinks that it can compete for a title once Tatum comes back. As long as they have both Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the roster, they should be in contention.
If Brown can somehow get the Celtics to the playoffs next year, they might get Tatum back for the stretch run. That would help the team have a real chance to make some noise.
This past season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
