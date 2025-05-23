Derrick White Receives Major Update on Celtics Future
The Boston Celtics have a lot of changes coming to the roster this summer. Now that they are out of the playoffs, they have a financial cliff that they are coming towards.
Boston has a massive luxury tax bill that will come due this summer. New owner Bill Chisholm is likely not going to want to face the full brunt of that bill, so they are going to want to shed salary.
While Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been the most talked-about candidates to be traded, Derrick White has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate.
White has been one of the key players for the Celtics for each of the last two seasons. They don't win the title without his combination of shot-making and perimeter defense.
For that reason, the Celtics will likely keep White through the offseason. He will be on the roster next season unless they are absolutely blown away with an offer.
The Celtics like what White brings to the team. Even though he has an expensive contract, he is younger and better than Holiday. They'd like to keep him.
White can switch on defense and guard three different positions, sometimes four depending on the matchup, and the Celtics value that highly.
Next season will not be a season in which the Celtics are able to contend for a title without Jayson Tatum healthy. He's going to miss most, if not all, of next season with that torn Achilles.
Boston might still be able to make the playoffs next season because of how bad the rest of the Eastern Conference is supposed to be. They need to find eight playoff teams somehow.
Still, next season is going to be about White, Jaylen Brown, and whoever stays. Those guys are going to have to figure out ways to win games without being able to lean on Tatum's shot creation.
This past season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyone the thre-point arc.
Celtics Confident Team Can Contend For Title Next Year Without Jayson Tatum
