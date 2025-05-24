Celtics Can't Outrun Harsh Reality of CBA Penalties
The Boston Celtics are headed for a lot of restrictions this summer. With the moves that they made a couple of years ago, they leaned all into being in the second apron in the new CBA.
Because of that, the Celtics are facing a financial crunch this summer. Their starting lineup is going to cost the Celtics over $225 million next season, which is way too much.
The Celtics are going to have to shed some salary this summer if they want to avoid the major luxury tax bill that the team is facing in the offseason.
Owing a ton of luxury tax money isn't the only issue that the Celtics will be facing. They have a whole host of problems because they are in the second apron.
These are just some of the things that the Celtics will have to contend with next year.
- Teams cannot sign a waived player who had a salary of at least $14.1 million
- Teams cannot use a trade exception generated by aggregating the salaries of multiple players
- Teams cannot include cash in a trade
- Teams cannot use a trade exception generated in a prior year
- First-round picks seven years out are frozen (unable to be traded)
- A team's first-round pick is moved to the end of the first round if they remain in the second apron for three out of five seasons
Boston is going to have a big problem with some of those restrictions, which is why they are looking to shed some salary. They need trade some guys in order to make that happen.
The biggest issue that the Celtics are contending with by staying in the second apron is the trade restrictions. It makes it really to improve the team to a true title contender.
Bill Chisholm is a new owner, so he's not going to want to pay a ton of money to keep the current roster together. That's especially true with Jayson Tatum missing most of next season with a torn Achilles.
The new CBA makes it a lot harder for dynasties to stay together in the NBA. It allows for a lot more parity.
