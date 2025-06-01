Celtics Connected to Failed Lakers Trade Target
The Boston Celtics are going to go through several changes this offseason. With the massive tax bill they are facing this summer, they are likely going to try and shed some salary.
Being in the second apron, new owner Bill Chisholm is facing a tax bill that he is not going to want to pay. He is going to tell GM Brad Stevens to help the team get below that second apron.
In order to do that, Kristaps Porzingis is likely going to be a trade candidate for the team. He is owed over $30.7 million next season and hasn't played enough games to justify that number.
If Boston does trade Porzingis, they will need a new starting center. That's especially true if Al Horford doesn't come back at the age of 39.
One center they could target is Mark Williams. Williams was thought to be headed to the Los Angeles Lakers last season before the Lakers failed his physical.
Williams is certainly much younger than both Porzingis and Horford, so he would be someone who could grow with the Celtics. He is just 23 years old.
Williams is great at catching lobs and protecting the rim, when he's available. Trading for him would be trading for another injury-prone center, which is what they did when they were trading for Porzingis.
Having another team already fail his physical isn't a great sign, so the Celtics might opt for someone different to fill the void at center. Williams has already missed 140 games in his three-year career, only appearing in 106.
The benefit of Williams is that he is still young. Perhaps he can grow out of his injury issues by putting some more muscle on his frame. At the same time, injuries were a concern of his coming out of Duke.
If there are other options out there that are just as cheap, the Celtics might opt for those as opposed to what they would have with Williams. He's a great rebounder, though, which is something Boston needs.,
This season, Williams averaged 15.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for the Hornets.
