Celtics Have Clear Cut Trade Partner This Summer
With the offseason coming sooner than the Boston Celtics thought it would, they are looking to find some trade partners this summer. They have a lot of salary that they are looking to shed.
With that being the case, there are a few players that the Celtics would like to trade this offseason if they can. It's likely that they will lose at least two starters from this season.
One particular team could be the perfect trade partner for the Celtics as they look to offload some of their more expensive players this summer.
The Dallas Mavericks might be the perfect team to partner with the Celtics in a trade, specifically for Jrue Holiday. Dallas has a few expiring contracts that they could trade in exchange for Holiday.
Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington are two expiring contracts who could really help the Celtics next season. Both of them are solid players who can play some really good basketball.
Dallas is clearly in win-now mode after trading for Anthony Davis. Trading away Luka Doncic was the most unpopular move in NBA history, but they now have the number-one overall pick.
Adding Cooper Flagg into the fold makes both Washington and Gafford more expendable. They need a guard who can run the offense as Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered towards the end of the year.
Sending two players to Boston in exchange for Holiday seems like a reasonable thing to do, especially if Nico Harrison likes defense.
While his offensive output was poor this year, Holiday can still play excellent perimeter defense. He continues to be one of the best defensive point guards in the league.
A third team would likely need to be involved to perfectly match the salaries, but that can be figured out later. These two teams could really help each other if they got on the phone.
This past season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
