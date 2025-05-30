Celtics Should Ironically Look to Warriors For Offseason Roadmap
This is going to be an offseason of changes for the Boston Celtics. This team has a lot of things in flux as the summer approaches, mainly because of the cap situation they find themselves in.
The Celtics are in the second apron, meaning that their finances get a lot more complicated. They are trying to shed salary to get themselves out of the second apron.
In doing so, they likely will close their title window, especially with Jayson Tatum tearing his Achilles. That pretty much solidifies that they won't be a title contender next season.
As they try to figure out how they are going to retool the team, they should look at what the Golden State Warriors did to build the 2022 championship team that beat Boston.
In the offseason before that title, Kevin Durant headed to Brooklyn. They signed D'Angelo Russell before trading him for Andrew Wiggins midway through the season.
That move to acquire Wiggins ended up helping them win the title because he was the second-best player for the Warriors against the Celtics in the NBA Finals.
While things looked bleak before the season started, they were able to turn things around and make some shrewd moves to make them a title contender. That's what Boston needs to do.
Brad Stevens has shown the ability to make great moves as a GM. He is the one who will have to make tough decisions in terms of who to trade to shed the appropriate amount of salary.
How well Stevens is able to navigate this offseason knowing that Tatum won't be playing most of next season will determine the level of success they will have once Tatum comes back.
As long as they keep both Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and they are both healthy, they should go back to contending for titles. Surrounding those two guys with the right players is what's necessary to win another title.
Golden State was able to figure out the formula to give Stephen Curry the right combination of players in order to win another title. Brad Stevens now has to do the same thing.
