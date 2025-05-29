Celtics' Potential Trade Package for Jrue Holiday Revealed
The Boston Celtics are a team that a lot of other teams are going to be watching this offseason. With a massive luxury tax bill staring them in the face, they will be trying to shed salary.
How they shed salary is still a question. Brad Stevens will have a lot of tough decisions to make when it comes to the roster, especially with Jayson Tatum out for most of next year with a torn Achilles.
Jrue Holiday has been brought up as a player that the Celtics will likely look to move on from this offseason. Based on his production this past season and the contract he is still owed, that makes sense.
If the Celtics are looking to ship Holiday elsewhere, the Los Angeles Clippers could be one destination that the Celtics take a look at.
Trading Holiday to the Clippers could net them Bogdan Bogdanovich, Drew Eubanks, and possibly Jordan Miller. That would give the Clippers enough outgoing salary to absorb what Holiday is making next season.
Is that enough for the Celtics to get in return for him? That is unclear. Holiday is coming off his worst season since his rookie year and is 35 years old.
The Clippers are in win-now mode with both James Harden and Kawhi Leonard on the roster. Adding Holiday could help them in their pursuit of making a deep playoff run right now.
A big problem for the Celtics is that Holiday doesn't have a ton of value right now. He wasn't very good last season and is still owed over $104 million over the life of his contract.
Shedding Holiday's salary is going to be the top priority for the Celtics this summer. It is extremely unlikely that he returns to Boston next season.
What they do after getting rid of Holiday remains to be seen. Kristaps Porzingis is another popular name that has been brought up in trade rumors, so he could be on the move, too.
Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game this season.
