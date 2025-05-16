Celtics Core Group Has One Way to Save Themselves
Stunningly, the Boston Celtics' title defense remains alive, even after the team's best player, Jayson Tatum, tore his Achilles tendon in a Game 4 defeat and the New York Knicks took a 3-1 edge in their ongoing second round playoff series.
In Game 5, the Celtics roared back, besting New York 127-102 as they realigned their offensive approach around four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown — their second-best player.
The reigning Finals MVP is a terrific player, but he has one well-known flaw: his dribbling. It wasn't much of a problem for him in Game 5 on Wednesday, as he scored 26 points while shooting 9-of-17 from the floor (3-of-5 from the 3-point line) and 5-of-8 from the foul line, dishing out a whopping 12 dimes, grabbing eight rebounds and swiping a steal.
He also notched a game-high +28 plus-minus. Two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White scored a Celtics-most 34 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field (7-of-13 from the distance, not bad but also not atypical for one of the league's elite long range marksmen).
More Boston Celtics News: Celtics Bench Messed With Luke Kornet During Game 5
Reserve center Luke Kornet may have been the role player story of the game, however. The 7-foot-1 big man scored 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the field, grabbed nine boards, blocked seven shots, dished out one assist and nabbed one steal in 25:38 of action.
The Celtics' playoff success this spring, especially without Tatum, could have a big impact on the club's core roster short-term, writes Jared Weiss of The Athletic.
Even before deciding on the free agencies of Al Horford and Kornet, Boston is expected to owe $261.9 million in salaries, $20 million over the league's second luxury tax apron. An incoming new ownership group, led by businessman William Chisholm, is expected to look to cut costs this summer with a potential trade or two.
The longer the team can prolong the start of its offseason during this run, Weiss contends, the better its odds of keeping pricey pieces like White, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis on its roster.
More Boston Celtics News: Celtics' Derrick White on 'Unbelievable' Luke Kornet Game
"But if the Celtics keep pushing and pull off a miracle run without him, it furthers the chances that maybe new ownership will hold off the cap sheet cavalry," Weiss writes. "It’s a truly disconcerting place for a franchise perennially at the top of the league, but they’re winning on borrowed time."
Porzingis would likely be the player Boston most wants to move, and while he will be on an expiring $30.7 million deal next year, his two straight playoff no-shows due to health issues may give rival clubs pause.
More Boston Celtics News:
Celtics' Jayson Tatum Out for Playoffs After Suffering Brutal Achilles Tear
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals Playoff Plan Without Jayson Tatum
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Reveals Big Injury Update on Kristaps Porzingis
How Lakers' Kobe Bryant's Achilles Recovery and Post-Injury Performance Can Help Celtic Fans Today
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.