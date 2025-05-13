Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals Playoff Plan Without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics let the New York Knicks run away with a critical Game 4 victory in Madison Square Garden late last night, putting their own title defense in jeopardy.
Now trailing New York 1-3 in the best-of-seven semifinal series, the Celtics seem likely to become the sixth consecutive defending NBA champion to not make even the Conference Finals in the subsequent postseason.
But that was hardly the team's focus after the 121-113 defeat on Monday night.
Six-time All-Star Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum went down late in the fourth quarter with a non-contact injury. He struggled to push off his right foot and collapsed to the ground. Pundits and experts feared that he had torn his Achilles tendon, a potentially career-altering ailment.
Tatum had been in the midst of a signature game. Across 40 minutes, he had scored 42 points on 16-of-28 shooting from the field (7-of-16 from deep), grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four dimes, swiped four steals and blocked two shots.
On Tuesday, Shams Charania confirmed that Tatum underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.
More Boston Celtics News: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Leaves Game 4 After Suffering Apparent Serious Injury
Now, the 6-foot-8 Duke product will miss at least the rest of the postseason. He could be out for most or all of 2025-26, too.
Speaking with gathered media following the loss, four-time Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown addressed Tatum's injury.
“Tonight is tough,” Brown said. “You know, obviously, JT … everybody's concerned with him.”
Brown had a rough go of it on Monday night. The 6-foot-6 swingman scored 20 points on 7-of-16 shooting from the floor (just 2-of-8 from deep) and 4-of-6 free throw shooting, grabbed sevenn boards, and dished out two dimes. He struggled to contain his defensive charges, however.
“I think everybody's … lost for words. Just because of … the concern [for Tatum] … but we pick our heads back up,” Brown said.
More Boston Celtics News: Celtics Star Jayson Tatum’s Foot Injury Addressed in Massive Update
Against the Celtics, New York shot a sparkling 50-of-92 from the floor, including 12-of-34 from the 3-point line.
“Tonight … our defense let us down, just no resistance. … Offense was fine. We made a lot of shots, but there (was) no resistance on defense,” Brown said.
The series shifts back to Boston. It'll be a win-or-go home Game 5 for the Celtics. Brown remains confident in his team's ability to shock the world, with or without Tatum.
“We've got enough in this locker room," Brown said. "I believe in my guys.”
More Boston Celtics News:
Celtics Series Deficit is Due to Massive Offensive Issue
Celtics to be Without One Player For Game 4 vs Knicks
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Sends Strong Message After Win vs Knicks
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Comments Following Game 3
Brian Windhorst Offers Grim Assessment of Celtics Gameplan vs Knicks
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.