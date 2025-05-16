Celtics Bench Messed With Luke Kornet During Game 5
The Boston Celtics managed to postpone their offseason for at least one more contest.
In a must-win Game 5 of their ongoing semifinal series with the New York Knicks, Boston managed to paper over the absence of six-time All-Star Boston power forward Jayson Tatum, who's done for the playoffs (and probably most or all of 2025-26, too) after undergoing surgery for an Achilles tendon tear he incurred in a Game 4 defeat.
More Boston Celtics News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals Playoff Plan Without Jayson Tatum
The Celtics massacred New York, 127-102, at TD Garden. With Tatum on the shelf, his teammates, for the most part, tried to step up. Six Boston players scored in double digits, led by two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White's 34 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor (7-of-13 from distance) and four-time All-Star swingman Jaylen Brown's 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor (3-of-5 from deep).
One player who just couldn't give the Celtics anything, however, was former All-Star starting center Kristaps Porzingis.
The 7-foot-2 big man has been battling the lingering impacts of a virus he first suffered in March, and things got so bad that on Wednesday he missed the second half of the game due to a breathing issue.
More Boston Celtics News: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Out for Playoffs After Suffering Brutal Achilles Tear
Porzingis appeared in just 12 minutes of action, scoring a point and grabbing one rebound.
Reserve center Luke Kornet, however, submitted perhaps the game of his life. He scored 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting line, grabbed nine rebounds, and shockingly blocked seven shots.
Noa Dalzell of CLNS captured a hilarious moment, wherein a resting Al Horford faux-fainted after an emphatic Kornet dunk.
It was the best, most impactful playoff game of Kornet's Celtics career.
The 7-foot-1 Vanderbilt product has been more active in these playoffs than he ever had been in a prior postseason. Across 16.0 minutes per, Kornet has been averaging 4.5 points on 73.1 percent shooting from the floor, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 0.6 steals.
More Boston Celtics News:
Celtics Have Major Advantage vs Knicks Without Jayson Tatum
Brian Windhorst Offers Grim Assessment of Celtics Game Plan vs Knicks
Former Celtics Champion Calls Out Jaylen Brown
Former Celtics Players React to News of Jayson Tatum’s Achilles Injury
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.