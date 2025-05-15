Celtics' Derrick White on 'Unbelievable' Luke Kornet Game
Stunningly, the Boston Celtics sans Jayson Tatum didn't just survive the New York Knicks in a potential closeout Game 5 clash, the Celtics obliterated New York, 127-102.
The reigning champions' title defense isn't done yet, although their repeat odds likely are, thanks to Tatum's Achilles tendon tear late into an eventual Game 4 loss to the Knicks.
Still, their resurgence Wednesday was fascinating for many reasons. For one, the club shifted into a Jaylen Brown-first offense, and the four-time All-Star — and reigning Finals MVP — responded with his best game of this year's playoffs.
The 28-year-old scored 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the floor (3-of-5 from distance) and 5-of-8 shooting from the foul line, dished out 12 dimes, grabbed eight rebounds, and swiped a steal, while notching a game-best plus-28 plus-minus.
Two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White led the Celtics' offensive attack with 34 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field (7-of-13 from distance) and 9-of-11 shooting from the charity stripe, while also chipping in three rebounds, three blocks and two assists.
But another, less-heralded Celtics champ stepped up in a big way. Kristaps Porzingis, who has been playing with a lingering viral illness and was held out of the second half entirely, proved largely ineffective.
38-year-old Al Horford, normally Porzingis' backup center, started at power forward for Tatum, scoring 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field (2-of-3 from long range) and grabbed five boards.
In Game 5, third-string center Luke Kornet enjoyed the most impactful playoff game of his career, especially considering the stakes. Per Taylor Snow of Celtics.com, Kornet became the first player ever to notch 10 points on 100 percent field goal shooting (5-of-5), along with nine rebounds and seven rejections in a playoff game.
Kornet's big night did not go unappreciated by his more decorated teammates.
White, in particular, took pains to shout out the big man in his postgame presser, per Noa Dalzell of CLNS.
“He was unbelievable. He came in and he just seemed to always be in the right position," White offered. "Seven blocks is crazy. He was unbelievable tonight and really stepped up when he needed him. He's had a great season, and was big-time for us.”
Game 6, once again a must-win for Boston, will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night.
