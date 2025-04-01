Celtics Could Bolster Frontcourt With SEC Star in 2025 Draft
The Boston Celtics are playing their best basketball at the best time of the year. The playoffs are only a few weeks away, and Boston looks like a team on a mission to repeat.
The Celtics have a great chance to do just that. However, whether they are the final team standing or not, their focus will be on next season. Boston will once again have a low first-round draft pick.
While that is the case, they have been able to find a way to get players that fit their system and that is team players first. We've seen it with Boston as of late, and the expectation is that the Celtics will land a player of their caliber in this year's draft.
This year's draft could be a solid one, and because of that, the Celtics can land a top-tier player in the press. According to Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports, the Celtics land Ausbrun star big man Johni Broome.
"Al Horford may not be able to play forever, so eventually the Celtics are going to need some depth up front. Broome has been one of college basketball's best players all season long and has enough versatility where he could transition into a serviceable role player at the next level."
According to Finkelstein, the Celtics select Broome with the No. 28 overall pick.
Broome’s college career has been nothing short of exceptional, especially this season.
He has led Auburn to one of the best campaigns in program history. Along the way, Broome has earned numerous accolades, including two First-Team All-SEC selections, consensus First-Team All-American honors, and the 2025 SEC Player of the Year award.
Known for his strength and versatility in the post, Broome contributes in many aspects of the game. He’s an excellent rebounder and controls the glass on both ends.
His outside shooting is still developing, but he has a solid mid-range game and scoring touch. While he may not be the biggest or fastest player on the floor, he is highly effective and knows how to get the job done. Though not often playing above the rim, he’s adept at finishing in the paint.
A solid screensetter, Broome impacts the game in ways that go beyond just the stat sheet.
Projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick, Broome’s all-around game makes him a strong draft candidate.
