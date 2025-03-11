Celtics Could Go After Cavaliers Guard This Summer
The Boston Celtics have one goal this season: to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors.
The Celtics have as good a shot as anyone at winning the title this season and have the tools to do just that. Boston will be a tough out and will look to be the last team standing as we approach the playoffs in a month.
Time will tell how far the Celtics will go. Regardless of how the season ends, the Celtics will look to bolster their roster. Boston will do just that this summer, and they could have their eye on Cleveland Cavaliers reserve guard Ty Jerome.
Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World mentioned Jerome as a name the Celtics could consider this summer.
"A team like the Celtics or Grizzlies could use his skill set off the bench, and judging by his solid numbers offensively, he could come sign a longer-team deal with a team needing depth behind starting guards."
Jerome has put together a strong season thus far. In the year, he is averaging 12.1 points per game (a career-high), 2.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three in 60 games and 19.6 minutes of action.
The former Virginia Cavalier has established himself as a key payer in the Cavaliers rotation, and he is part of the reason why they are having such a special season.
His shooting and playmaking ability are attractive to many teams offering mid-level deals. While he is not a starter, the Celtics don't need him to be.
Many of the Celtics' top players, especially in their backcourt, won't be free agents this summer. If Boston is serious about signing Jerome, they may need to trade someone in their backcourt to ensure he lands in the green and white.
In 219 career games, Jerome averages 8.3 points on 44.9 percent shooting from the field. The Cavaliers are his fourth team in his career, and there is a chance he could be with his fifth team this summer.
