Celtics Could Land Former Star by Parting With Jrue Holiday
The Boston Celtics could endure some massive changes this summer. Many of their players are owed a lot of money, so they may have no choice but to let go of some of their more beloved players.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jrue Holiday Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Contenders
This Celtics team was expected to go off with a bang, but instead, they went home, failing to make the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth consecutive time. Whether they repeated as champions or not, Boston was looking to tear down the roster and let go of some of their crucial players.
There’s plenty riding on the offseason for the Celtics, and one key storyline centers around veteran guard Jrue Holiday. His name has surfaced frequently in trade chatter, making him a potential candidate to be moved this summer.
The 34-year-old just finished his second season in Boston, and it could have been his last. There have been many rumors regarding his next destination. According to Brian Robb of Mass Live, the Washington Wizards are one of the teams with cap space and a landing spot for Holiday.
Robb shared how the Celtics could trade Holiday and potentially bring back the former Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart.
"How would Celtics fans react to trading Holiday with a future first round pick to bring Marcus Smart back (and then probably try to trade Smart afterwards)?"
The Celtics traded Smart prior to the 2023-24 season, a move that was not popular with fans. Smart played a pivotal role for the Celtics, and although Boston got the job done last season, many still missed Smart's presence.
While Holiday played his role in their championship season, it was a different story this season. The former UCLA Bruin product took a step back this season, and his play and numbers were evident.
Smart, 31, is coming off a season that saw him finish with arguably the worst team in the league. He is still a plus on the defensive side of the ball and still admires Boston and its fans.
“It was all love,” Smart said. “The love and respect that is shown and given from both sides with myself, the fans and the city is always there. I was a 19-year-old kid when I went to Boston and left as a 28-year-old man.
“So I definitely have a place in my heart for them as that young kid and them watching me grow and things like that. It was definitely a bittersweet feeling.”
Boston might explore the possibility of reuniting with Smart this summer, though it could come at the cost of parting ways with Holiday.
More Celtics news: Celtics Offseason Hinges on Brad Stevens Making Tough Calls
Celtics President Brad Stevens Shares Update on Kristaps Porzingis After Illness
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.