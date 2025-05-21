Celtics' Jrue Holiday Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest From Multiple Contenders
The Boston Celtics could endure massive changes this summer. They are projected to be nearly $500 million in roster and luxury tax next season.
It is clear as day that they need to trim the roster, and one of the names who could be on the move is veteran guard Jrue Holiday. While Holiday has done great work for the Celtics in his two seasons in Beantown, this past season was not his best.
Although his value on the trade market may not be the best, his championship pedigree and defensive effort, night in and night out, despite his age of 34, make him a valuable asset. According to Jay King of The Athletic, a handful of contenders could look Holiday's way to make a move for him.
"Though Holiday dealt with lingering injuries throughout the regular season, his reputation as a known winner and top defender should interest several contending teams if the Celtics do look to move him, according to league sources."
While that may be the case, Holiday's value is not at its best as things stand. If the Celtics were to trade him, they would not get the best package back in return. The veteran guard was mediocre at best throughout the 82-game season and in the playoffs.
Holiday's numbers dropped across the board compared to last season. He averaged 11.1 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three in 62 games and 20.6 minutes of action.
As far as the playoffs go, Holiday's numbers were not up to par. He averaged 9.5 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc in eight games.
It's evident that injuries and age have started to impact Holiday's level of play, which is why Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz believes that trading for him may not be the wisest move for any team at this stage in his career.
"Trading for Holiday is no longer a no-brainer given his age, drop in production and future money owed. A few teams will likely be interested depending on the price, although using the word "several" may be a stretch."
