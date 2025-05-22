Celtics Offseason Hinges on Brad Stevens Making Tough Calls
The Boston Celtics had about as disappointing to the end of a season as a franchise can have. Not only were they eliminated in the second round by the New York Knicks, but they also lost Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles.
That injury throws the entire franchise into disarray. They are already up against a big-time cap crunch, and this injury just makes things worse.
Ultimately, how Bill Chisholm wants to handle that massive tax bill will determine how many of the guys on the current roster return for next season.
Read more: Celtics Star Likely to Draw Widespread Interest in Free Agency
Brad Stevens is put in the unenviable spot of having to make these tough decisions after getting an edict from Chisholm. What he's able to do with the big-money guys is going to determine how much longer they might be contenders to make a deep playoff run.
Jure Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been mentioned as trade candidates because of their cap figures over the next couple of seasons. They are the most obvious guys that the Celtics would like to get rid of.
The problem is finding suitors for those players. They aren't coming off the best postseason performances, so it might just have to be a situation in which the Celtics give up draft picks for teams to take their contracts.
If they do have to go this route, it was worth it because the team won a title last year. While they thought the title window was going to be open longer than it was, trading for both of those guys was still the right now.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Not Viewed as No 1 Player to Step Up With Jayson Tatum Injured
The one thing the Celtics have going for them next season is that the Eastern Conference is going to be relatively weak. There's a good chance they can still make the playoffs next season.
Whether or not that would be advantageous for the future of the franchise remains to be seen. Stevens made all of the right moves last year to win a title.
How well he can pivot into a new space that the team is moving into could determine how quickly they get back to being title contenders.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Payton Pritchard Could Be Massively Impacted by Jayson Tatum Injury
Celtics President Brad Stevens Addresses Rumored Offseason Changes
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.