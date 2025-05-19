Celtics President Brad Stevens Shares Update on Kristaps Porzingis After Illness
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, addressed the media on Monday morning, a few days after the team's playoff exit.
The New York Knicks knocked out the Celtics in six games on Friday, officially ending Boston’s hopes of a repeat. With their title defense falling short, the attention now shifts to what steps the Celtics must take to return to the championship stage they reached in 2024.
It's too early to tell where the Celtics will pivot, as the NBA season has yet to conclude. Boston could go a multitude of ways, and one of those whose future with the team is hanging in the balance is Kristaps Porzingis.
Porzingis' second season in Boston was a roller coaster. The 29-year-od couldn't stay healthy and one way or another, it cost the Celtics.
While his future with the team is uncertain, Stevens shared how Porzingis will play for his home country in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket.
“He’s gonna play for Latvia, I think that’s a good thing … I’m sure it’ll be well cleared up by then.”
The plan is for the one-time champion to play for his home country despite the illness he is dealing with. Stevens touched on the illness as well and provided a detailed response.
“The way it was described to me was just post viral syndrome.”
Boston is expected to undergo some massive changes this summer, and the international veteran big man could be at the forefront of them.
Although the Celtics don't need to get rid of Porzingis, they need to shed some money this offseason, and because of that alone, Porzingis is a prime candidate to be moved.
The Celtics are and have been a second-apron team. In order to avoid CBA penalties, which would come for being under that threshold for a third season, they need to cleat roughly $20 million.
While losing Porzingis is not ideal for the team, it may be a move they have no choice but to make.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Brad Stevens Provides Big Injury Update on Jaylen Brown
Celtics Finals Rival Could Be Perfect Trade Partner This Offseason
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Offers Strange Comments Following Game 3
Brian Windhorst Offers Grim Assessment of Celtics Gameplan vs Knicks
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.