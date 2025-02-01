Celtics Could Part With Jrue Holiday to Land Former Defensive Player of the Year
The Boston Celtics had a rough month in January. They finished the month 10-6, so they could have had a better month of basketball.
Boston is hoping for a better next couple of months, but they have been struggling with consistent play, especially from their starting lineup. A lot of that has to do with injuries.
The Celtics have had some problems keeping their starting lineup intact because of injuries. Most of that has been Kristaps Prozingis. He has played in just 24 games so far this season.
Making trades at the trade deadline would not be easy for them if they decide that's what they want to do. Because they are in the second apron, it makes things a lot harder for them.
If Boston wants to make a significant trade, they might have to add one of their starters in a trade. The Sporting News thinks that the Celtics could make a trade to get Marcus Smart back.
Getting Smart back would be an admission that trading for Holiday has not worked. It's also a trade that the Grizzlies might not want to make because of what else the trade would entail.
Memphis considers itself a contender as well. They would only make a move that would make sense for them at this point. They can't be making moves that would take them out of contention.
The Celtics have to figure out if making such a trade is feasible. There hasn't been a lot of chatter about them making a trade before the deadline.
The deadline is just a few days away. They have a lot of really good players on the roster already, so they might just want to ride with who they have.
Most of the players on their roster were on the championship-winning roster last season. They might think that they have enough to repeat as champions now.
Holiday is a great defender and can still put up some quality offensive minutes as well. He is still a solid player, so Boston might not want to part ways with him.
Holiday has been averaging 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game this season.
