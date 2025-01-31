Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Wants NBA to Get Rid of Halftime
The Boston Celtics were fairly lucky that they fell into hiring Joe Mazzulla. Following the Ime Idoka mess, Mazzulla was the person that the Celtics decided to hire.
Mazzulla would never have gotten hired as soon as he did if Idoka hadn't had his issues. It looks like the Celtics got lucky with that because they have already won an NBA title with him.
Now that he has won an NBA title, he has shown his personality a lot more. Mazzulla has become one of the few NBA coaches who has some personality.
Mazzulla has had a lot of interesting things to say this season. We know he would like to see some fighting in the NBA and we know how much he loves to watch The Town.
Now, Mazzulla has some interesting thoughts on what the NBA should do with halftime, something that no one has said needs fixing.
Speaking in an interview on The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand show, Mazzulla thinks that the NBA should eliminate halftime altogether.
"If it was up to me, I wish we would ban halftime. I can't stand halftime," Mazzulla said, as seen in the video player above. "I just don't understand it. I guess I do from a business standpoint, but I hate it. It's useless."
"It gives you an opportunity to escape from the arena. It gives you an opportunity to escape from the competitive arena. I've never understood it from a psychological perspective of -- it's crazy, I think in cricket they take a few hours off."
Eliminating halftime would be an absurd proposal. The players need some time to rest during the game. They can't just constantly be playing the entire time.
If Mazzulla wants to eliminate the length of NBA games, he should talk about how long reviews take in the final two minutes of games. They need to speed those up.
This is one rule change that Mazzulla will not be getting. Halftime is something that is necessary, although shortening it might not be a bad idea.
