Celtics' Derrick White Named Trade Target For Multiple West Teams
The Boston Celtics are heavily rumored to be looking to make massive trades this offseason.
Among the rumored trade candidates, Derrick White may be the biggest among those who will realistically be moved.
Jaylen Brown has also been involved in trade rumors, but the hypothetical trade offers that the Celtics could receive for him don't feel worth it.
If the Celtics are looking to move players to gain salary while also getting significant value back in return, Derrick White may be the perfect player for the team to trade.
Many suitors, specifically in the stacked Western Conference, will be happy to trade for White.
White is an elite guard from both a perimeter defense and perimeter shooting standpoint, and can also serve as a complementary scoring option. His versatility to play both guard spots and defend multiple positions will be coveted by every team this offseason.
More specifically, White was named a dream trade target for four West teams by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report.
The Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Sacramento Kings were all named as primary candidates to trade for White.
White is the type of player to fit well in any lineup, but he would specifically fit in greatly with each of these four teams.
For the Mavericks, White would fit well next to Kyrie, who is often viewed as a shooting guard in a point guard's body.
For the Warriors, White would be a fantastic complement to Stephen Curry at the other guard spot. He can space the floor, defend the other team's point guard, and also handle the ball to allow Curry to play more off-ball.
For the Timberwolves and Kings, both teams need a new point guard, so both would benefit from White's all-around game.
Among all of those teams, the Warriors likely have the best trade package. They have some expendable young players they would be willing to part with along with draft capital.
However, if the Celtics are just trying to part with salary, which would be a crazy mindset to have with a talented player like White, the Kings may be the best option given the expendable pieces they have with high salaries.
