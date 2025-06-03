Celtics Draft Rumors: Boston Projected to Land Floor-Spacing Big in New Mock
The Boston Celtics' season ended abruptly at the hands of their division rivals, the New York Knicks. After winning the title last season, the Celtics failed to advance past the second round, as the six teams that preceded them were unable to do so after winning the title.
The loss was a tough pill to swallow for the Celtics, but the page will soon turn to building a contender. That will all start later this month with the 2025 NBA Draft on the horizon. The Celtics will have two picks in the upcoming draft, the No. 28 pick and the No. 32 pick.
One of them is late in the first round, and one of them is an early second-round pick. The Celtics will have a multitude of players to choose from in the draft, but it is unclear whether they will trade them beforehand.
Nonetheless, with the No. 28 pick in this year’s draft, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report predicts the Celtics could make up for their potential losses of their current big men with center Danny Wolf of Michigan. Wasserman has Wolf landing with the Celtics with the No. 28 pick.
“Danny Wolf made a strong, final pitch to scouts against Auburn, finishing with 20 points and a number of eye-opening highlights that showcased his creation and shotmaking.
“Though his three-point numbers might not indicate shooting improvement, he added a pull-up and step-back to his repertoire this year. A 7-footer who made 21 dribble jumpers, served as Michigan's lead playmaker and still averaged 9.7 boards and 1.4 blocks is bound to entice a number of teams.”
Wolf is projected to be drafted in the mid to late first round of the draft. The Wolverine big man is able to space the floor. On top of that, he can handle the ball and make solid passes for a player of his size. On the defensive side of the ball, Wolf is a willing defender and is also known for his hustle, rebounding, and defensive effort.
Wold declared for the draft in mid-April after having a solid season in Michigan, averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game this season.
