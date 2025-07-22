Celtics Exploring Trade for $100 Million Guard: Report
The Boston Celtics have been among the most active teams this offseason.
They’ve already had to make a handful of tough calls, and by the looks of it, they’re not quite finished. Boston remains slightly over the league’s second tax apron, and getting below that threshold has become a top priority to avoid harsh penalties moving forward.
One move that’s been on the table for the past month involves parting ways with newly acquired guard Anfernee Simons. Simons was brought in as part of a late June deal that sent veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Celtics are continuing to explore trades involving Simons.
“League sources say Boston continues to explore its trade options with newly acquired Anfernee Simons, who became a Celtic as part of the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to Portland,” Stein wrote.
Although Simons is a solid player and could be of good use for Boston, especially with Jayson Tatum out for most of the season, the Celtics don't need his skill set.
Instead, the Celtics need a big man after losing the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet and Al Horford. Although the Celtics have Luka Garza and Neemias Queta on the roster occupying the center position, it is clear that it is not enough to compete against the top teams in the league.
Simons is a solid player who is coming off a season in which he averaged 19.3 points per game, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc for the Trail Blazers.
The 25-year-old guard is soon to enter the final year of his four-year, $100 million extension that he signed with the Trail Blazers in 2022.
Boston is coming off a somewhat disappointing season by their standards. The Celtics were bounced in the second round of the playoffs this past season by the New York Knicks.
Not only did they walk away with nothing to show for their efforts, but they also had to make roster decisions they would’ve preferred to avoid this offseason.
The Celtics may not be the juggernaut they've been for this entire decade this season, but it's safe to say it won't last long.
