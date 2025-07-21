Inside The Celtics

Celtics Offered Multiple First-Round Picks to Trade Derrick White: Report

Nelson Espinal

May 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots the ball in the second half during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
According to an NBA insider, the Boston Celtics were offered multiple first-round draft picks for key man Derrick White during the NBA offseason.

The Celtics made it no mystery that they were looking to lower their salary commitments and their tax bill as a result.

The organization already moved on from two expensive contracts when they dealt center Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday in two separate deals.

Both veterans were expected to be dealt, but after star Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles during the playoffs, people around the league speculated whether they would be willing to trade either Derrick White or Jaylen Brown, given that the upcoming season is poised to be a gap year.

White could net a massive return which could reshape the roster and provide additional, younger depth for Tatum's return.

If a tantalizing offer came the Celtics way, many wondered if they would consider the proposal.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports that the Celtics got a massive offer from the Toronto Raptors for Derrick White.

"The Celtics received plenty of offers from teams for White, one of which involved two first-round picks and a swap, league sources said," Sigel wrote in his story.

"There was also strong interest from the Toronto Raptors. As reported on ClutchPoints, the Raptors put together a package revolving around the ninth pick for White, which Boston declined."

White averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while defending the opposing team's best player.

He finds ways to impact the team even when he isn't shooting the ball well, though White is steadily improving his shooting. On a staggering 9.1 attempts per game, he shot 38.4 percent from deep.

White is one of the most valuable players in the league, although at age 31 and with lingering injury concerns, he may be at his peak as a player.

Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

