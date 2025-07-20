Celtics Trying to Trade $100 Million Guard as Busy Offseason Continues
The Boston Celtics remain active on the trade market despite a summer full of wheeling and dealing from president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.
The Celtics made several deals via free agency and trades, but the franchise appears far from done.
During the offseason, the Celtics traded away Jrue Holiday for guard Anfernee Simons from the Portland Trail Blazers.
Boston got off Holiday's long-term high salary for an expiring, lower figure in Simons. While also costing less, Simons is only 26 years old and makes the roster much young compared to Holiday's advanced age of 35.
As a guard, Simons offers shooting and playmaking, but according to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, the new acquisition might get rerouted to another team for additional salary relief.
“I think the Celtics are still very active in taking trade calls, maybe even making trade calls,” Fischer said on a Bleacher Report video.
“There was some conversation last week between Memphis and Boston about something. We’re still looking to track down more info on that, but rival teams are definitely still under the impression that Boston is looking for deals involving both Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang.”
Fischer isn't the only insider claiming that Simons may never don Celtic green. Several reports are linking him with a move to another team.
The Celtics are not among the NBA's top-tier title contenders without superstar Jayson Tatum. The star forward tore his Achilles and will miss the upcoming season as he recovers and attempts to return from the devastating, athleticism-sapping injury.
The organization is calculating that Boston won't fight for a title and can afford to offload talent to a lower salary tax threshold.
The Celtics spent several years fielding a hyper-competitive roster, but the franchise is moving forward more efficiently when it comes to spending.
Simons could become a meaningful contributor on a title-winning team, but the Celtics might end up never knowing if he is the right fit for the team.
