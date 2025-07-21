Celtics Would Ship Out $304 Million Superstar in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Idea
Could the Boston Celtics actually trade Jaylen Brown before the 2025-26 regular season begins?
The four-time All-Star figures to be the focal point within the team's dynamic this upcoming year due to Jayson Tatum enduring a torn Achilles at the end of this past season. Brown, a player who's firmly cemented himself as one of the best within the Eastern Conference, will now get a chance to operate as the first option for the first time in his career.
There have been spurts where the offense has run through Brown. At the same time, a healthy Tatum still enjoyed the lion's share of the more significant possessions on the offensive end of the floor.
Eddie Bitar of Yahoo! Sports pieced together what would be a truly blockbuster trade involving the Celtics and Brown. The thought to trade Brown on the surface seems borderline reckless with Tatum's injury. However, when approaching the subejct from another angle, there may be some benefits to looking into a Brown deal.
"Boston Celtics get: Coby White, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, GG Jackson, Santiago Aldama, 2030 first-round pick (MEM), 2027 second-round pick (ATL), 2032 second-round pick (MEM)
"Memphis Grizzlies get: Jaylen Brown
"Chicago Bulls get: Anfernee Simons, 2028 first-round pick (MEM)"
Looking at this purely through green-colored glasses, the Celtics essentially would be resetting with a considerable rebuild. Tatum likely will miss this entire year, and as such, contending even in a very weak Eastern Conference seems rather unlikely.
Caldwell-Pope, Aldama, and White would be playable depth pieces that can either chew up minutes or be dealt elsewhere for other assets. Nabbing a first-round pick from Memphis would be arguably the most valuable item coming back in the deal from a tangible standpoint.
However, trading Brown also would give the Celtics immense cap flexibility. Brown signed a five-year extension worth a whopping $304 million. He's still on the books for four more years until 2029-30 season. It's an awful lot of money to be giving Brown when Tatum is also making upwards of $300 million collectively. The fantastic duo would be taking up a big chunk of the available cap space, and both have had various injuries over the years.
As it pertains to Brown, there have been some knee troubles — and as is the case with basketball players operating with considerable wear and tear to their legs, it's anyone's guess as to how Brown will look four years from now when he's owed over $64 million in the final year of his deal.
While it's unlikely that Brown will be dealt, it's not completely out of the realm of possibilities that Boston would look into the thought.
