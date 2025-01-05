Celtics Pick Up Perfect Complimentary Piece to Stars in New Mock Draft
The Boston Celtics are one of the franchises that are set up for some long-term success. After winning the NBA title a year ago, they are in a great position to win it again this season. Right now, the Celtics are second in the Eastern Conference, and they haven't been fully healthy most of the year.
Boston is not going to be very active at the trade deadline because of how good the current roster construction is. They might make a move to improve the bench, but only if the perfect deal comes together. Otherwise, they'll roll with who they have all year.
That doesn't mean that the Celtics don't have an eye to the future. Jrue Holiday isn't getting any younger as a point guard. They see Payton Pritchard as good enough to take over his starting spot when the time comes, but they would need someone to take Pritchard's role off the bench.
In the latest mock draft by Bleacher Report, the Celtics get that perfect complimentary player who can contribute off the bench immediately while also being developed into more of a contributor in a couple of years when Holiday may no longer be with the team.
They have the Celtics taking Kam Jones out of Marquette in the 2025 NBA Draft. Jones is a guard who can make a ton of threes and has a track record of being a playmaker, as he averages over six assists per game this season for the Golden Eagles.
Jones would be able to help the rest of the bench by creating shots for others while also being someone who can be counted on to hit open threes himself. Being 6'5, his size will prevent him from being picked on defensively. It would be a perfect fit for him in Boston.
The Celtics are looking for players who are comfortable in what they do. Jones is very comfortable with what he can do. He will only get better once he gets to the NBA as well. Jones would be in a spot in Boston that would allow him to develop at his own pace.
Boston is more focused on winning back-to-back titles than they are on the Draft, but this would be a perfect pick for them. If the Celtics do end up winning the title, their pick would be even later than it is in this mock draft.
