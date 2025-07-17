Celtics Forward Apologized to Brad Stevens After Summer League Fight, Ejection
The Boston Celtics are looking for some players to emerge from Summer League as guys who could potentially fit into the rotation next year. With three starters gone from last year, rotation spots are going to be open.
Jordan Walsh is hoping to get some more playing time next season. He played sparingly this past year, really only getting in during blowouts and mop-up duty.
Walsh understands what is in front of him, and he has had some issues keeping his emotions in check. He was recently tossed from a Summer League game after an altercation.
The Celtics' forward got into a bit of a tussle, but he already had a technical foul. That second technical he got for the altercation meant that he was ejected from the game.
Following his ejection, the forward apologized to Celtics GM Brad Stevens for getting tossed.
Joe Mazzulla loves that kind of fire, and he made sure that Walsh knew that. Still, he understands that he can't be getting tossed from games. That hurts his team when he's not out there.
Walsh will learn how to control his emotions a little better, which is something that he needs to do if he wants to earn a permanent spot in the rotation for next year. Getting tossed from games won't earn him Mazzulla's trust.
Walsh has some work to do because he has some other players ahead of him on the depth chart. Both Sam Hauser and Baylor Scheierman sit ahead of him at the forward spot.
The Celtics have some work to do if they want to stay in the playoff hunt next season, even in a weakened Eastern Conference. Not having Jayson Tatum is going to hurt them.
Walsh will need to have a solid training camp and preseason campaign to crack the rotation. His shooting needs to be more consistent, and he needs to show that he can improve his awareness on defense.
This past season with the Celtics, Walsh averaged 1.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game. He shot 36.1 percent and 27.3 percent from three in the 52 games that he played.
