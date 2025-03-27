Celtics GM Brad Stevens Breaks Silence on New Ownership
The Boston Celtics will have a new owner in the next few years. Now that they have sold to Bill Chisholm, they will soon have a new ultimate decision-maker.
While Brad Stevens is the GM and President of Basketball Operations, he still has to run any decision he is going to make by the owner. He had a great relationship with Wyc Grousbeck.
Stevens was responsible for building last year's title team. He was able to make trades for both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to give them two guys who helped take them over the edge.
Read more: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Still Dealing With Aftermath of Strange Illness
Stevens is hoping that Chisholm will continue to let him build a team that is a championship contender. Some tough decisions will need to be made soon regarding their cap sheet.
For the first time, Stevens revealed his thoughts on Chisholm and the new ownership group.
“He seems like a great person and seems super excited about the Cs,” Stevens said. “He’s always been a big fan.”
“When you buy a team, and when you are invested like that, it’s going to bring great ideas. And, we’ll operate and execute plans if, ultimately, he wants to, right?” Stevens said. “But I’m really impressed with how committed he seems to be to learning more about this whole, how we’ve done things — both the business side and the basketball side.”
Stevens loves the fact that Chisholm is such a big fan of the Celtics. He thinks that's a big advantage to them continuing their success.
More Celtics news: Celtics News: NBA Insider Isn't Celebrating Record Sale Just Yet
This offseason, the Celtics have to figure out if they are going to keep Holiday and Porzingis. If they can avoid paying this huge luxury tax bill for the next couple of years, they are going to try to.
Both of them are candidates to get traded in the offseason, but Stevens would certainly love to keep them both if he can. That will come down to what Chisholm wants to do with the tax bill.
Stevens has to figure out just how deep Chisholm's pockets are and how committed he is to keeping the current core together.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Still Dealing With Aftermath of Strange Illness
Celtics Big Man Seen as Top Candidate for Offseason Move
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.