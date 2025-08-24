Celtics Guard Has 2-Word Reaction to Trade
A new Boston Celtics guard has weighed in on his arrival via trade.
Wing RJ Luis Jr., initially signed to a two-way deal with the Utah Jazz, was acquired by Boston when general manager Brad Stevens needed a partner to offload the contract of forward Georges Niang. Stevens threw in a pair of second-rounders to sweeten the pot.
“Full circle,” the University of Massachusetts product wrote of his return to the state on his Instagram Story earlier this week.
Boston has been prioritizing slashing salaries over bringing in proven talent in what's essentially going to be a "gap year" season with six-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum recovering from an Achilles tendon tear.
If young players like Luis or fellow rookies Hugo Gonzalez, Amari Williams and Max Shulga can hit, that will go a long way towards improving the club's cost-effective depth.
This story will be updated...
