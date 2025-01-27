Celtics Guard Looking For Chance in NBA Following Strong G League Stint
The Boston Celtics have a lot of talented players on their roster. Their rotation is pretty locked in at this point in the season, so it's hard for any young guys to get playing time.
That's especially true at the guard spot. With Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard, it's hard for another guard to find too much playing time.
However, the Celtics have not been playing good basketball since the calendar changed to 2025. They are just 8-5 since the year changed.
That could mean that the rotation changes soon, especially off the bench. There are some G League players that are hoping for some opportunities at the next level.
Read more: Celtics' Jaden Springer Viewed as Trade Target For Multiple Teams Ahead of Deadline
One specific player in the G League who is looking for some NBA opportunities is JD Davison. Davison plays for the Main Red Claws, which is Boston's G League affiliate.
Davison thinks that he deserves some look at getting the call-Davison up to the NBA, whether it be with the Celtics or another team.
Davison has been with the Celtics for three years now. He has played in just 24 games at the NBA level since coming out of Alabama.
Since he plays for the defending NBA champs, it's going to be hard for him to find playing time in Boston. That doesn't mean that another team couldn't sign him to an NBA deal.
It's every G League player's dream to get a guaranteed NBA contract. Davison is hoping to get his this year, and it's his state goal.
More Celtics news: Celtics Linked to $20M Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline
Boston likely would have to let Davison go if he is able to get a call from a different team. They just don't have the space on their roster right now.
The Celtics are totally focused on repeating as NBA champions. If they have to let one of their future prospects go to another team, so be it.
They are more focused on the present than the future at the moment. They will likely worry about the future in a couple of seasons when their title window starts to shrink.
So far this season in the G League, Davison is averaging 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Kyrie Irving Praises Celtics For Taking 'Math' Approach to NBA Offense
Celtics Could Have $9M Guard as Potential Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.