Kyrie Irving Praises Celtics For Taking 'Math' Approach to NBA Offense
The Boston Celtics got back to their winning ways on Saturday as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks (once again), 122-107.
After a tough first quarter, the Celtics quickly turned things around and left the Mavericks in the dust for most of the game. Boston played their game, and it worked to their advantage; the shots were falling for Boston, especially from behind the arc, where they are at their best.
Former Celtics and current Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving praised Boston for taking a 'math-like' approach to the NBA's current climate.
“I like math because it has no emotions,” Irving said of Boston’s heavy 3-point shooting strategy. “Outside of JT and JB, when those other guys get it going like D-White and Jrue Holiday, that’s what makes them special and makes them great. Everyone kind of criticizes them based on what their season is this year, but if you look at their first 42 games, it’s pretty similar compared to last year. Maybe two years off. This is a well coached basketball team.”
Boston is No. 1 in the league at three-point attempts, and that was evident on Saturday. They attempted 52 threes and knocked down 38.2 percent of them.
The shots were falling for the defending champions, and when they have that going for them, plus playing their elite defense, there is no beating the Celtics.
The Celtics attempted 15 more shots than the Mavericks,103-88. While the Mavericks shot a better percentage, Boston made more field goals, 44-38.
In addition, Boston committed only five turnovers in 48 minutes and outrebounded the Mavs, 51-49.
Although Irving is a former Celtic, the culture is completely different from that of when he wore green and white.
For starters, the head coach and most of the personnel are different. Although Irving's Celtics were stacked, this current Bosotn team is more well-rounded and fits the current NBA better, for better or worse.
The Celtics live and die by the three, and so far, they are not only surviving, but they are flourishing.
Boston has all they need to remain at the top of the mountain once again.
