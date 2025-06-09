Celtics Have Begun Taking Trade Calls For Star: Report
The Boston Celtics have a ton on their plate as a pivotal offseason looms. The Celtics have some tough decisions to make, as they do not have the best financial situation.
Due to stiff luxury tax penalties, it is imperative that the Celtics shuffle their roster around and look to cut some big salaries off their books. The Celtics could go in a variety of ways, but one player they may have no choice but to part ways with is their veteran guard, Jrue Holiday.
It is more likely than not that the Celtics will trade him, and they are taking steps in doing just that.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Celtics have been taking calls for Holiday. Brian Robb of MassLive shared in his latest column.
“Jrue Holiday is one name that Boston is listening on according to NBA insider Jake Fischer,” wrote Robb.
Robb added that Holiday should be highly sought after.
“Holiday is expected to be on the radar for several Western Conference teams per multiple reports. The 34-year-old guard has spent the past two seasons in Boston after the Celtics dealt away Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Willians and two future first-round picks for the defensive stopper during September 2023.”
Even so, Holiday’s trade value isn’t exactly where the Celtics would like it to be right now. If they were to move him, the return package likely wouldn’t reflect the kind of player he once was. The veteran guard turned in a relatively underwhelming campaign across the board, both in the regular season and postseason.
In 62 games, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three in just over 20 minutes per contest.
His playoff production didn’t do much to shift the narrative, either. Through eight games, he posted 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 0.9 steals per game on 48.3 percent shooting from the floor and 34.6 percent from deep—respectable, but far from his usual impact.
Holiday is owed $32 million next season and is set to have a player option prior to the 2027-28 season.
