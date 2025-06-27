Celtics Hit With Strong Draft Grade After Landing Several Players
The Celtics are in the midst of a critical offseason. With Jayson Tatum tearing his Achilles and the franchise in the second apron, it was the perfect time for Brad Stevens to overhaul the roster.
That's what Stevens has done so far. He traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to get under the second apron of the luxury tax, which was extremely smart.
Stevens then added three players in the draft, including Spanish stud Hugo Gonzalez. So far, they have been able to accomplish the goals that they set out for themselves this offseason.
Read more: Former Celtics Star Jrue Holiday Breaks Silence on Trade to Blazers
The Celtics have done everything that they have needed to do so far in the very young offseason. In fact, they get a very high grade from Bleacher Report as far as their offseason is concerned so far.
They got an A for what they have done so far, which is the correct grade. Stevens knew what he wanted to accomplish by this point, and he executed a plan to do it.
Being able to get Anfernee Simons in return for Holiday is a massive win because he can immediately shift into the sixth man role that Payton Pritchard will vacate as he moves into the starting lineup.
Simons is someone who can score a bunch of points in a hurry and shoot the ball with great confidence. They are going to need someone like that next season without Tatum.
More Celtics news: Celtics News: NBA Insider Gives Kristaps Porzingis Trade Surprising Grade
Boston also really likes the second-round draft picks they were able to add. Amari Williams and Max Shulga are cheap guys who can be on the end of the bench.
Getting Georges Niang back in the Porzingis trade gives them another forward who can shoot. He can be a good ninth or tenth man off the bench at this point in his career.
Stevens still has some work to do as the summer continues. Teams continue to call him about the availability of Derrick White and Jaylen Brown. It's unlikely that he trades them, but anything is possible.
Free agency could take a couple of more players away from Boston. Filling in those gaps will decide whether or not the Celtics truly get an A for their offseason.
More Boston Celtics news: Raptors Have Reportedly Offered Package for Celtics Star Derrick White
Jaylen Brown Drawing Strong Interest From Unexpected West Team
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.