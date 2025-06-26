Celtics News: NBA Insider Gives Kristaps Porzingis Trade Surprising Grade
The Boston Celtics ended up achieving their goal of getting under the second apron of the luxury tax. By trading away both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, they were able to do that.
Porzingis was talked about as a trade candidate from the moment that the Celtics' season ended against the Knicks. His lack of availability and his massive contract made it a priority for Boston to find another team for him.
Porzingis was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks. He was part of a three-team trade that saw the Celtics get Georges Niang and a second-round pick.
Boston may not have gotten a lot in return for Porzingis, but dumping his salary was the top goal for them, and that is what they were able to accomplish.
ESPN graded out the trade with a B, which is the right grade. The Celtics didn't make their team better on the court, but they finally have some flexibility when it comes to their finances.
The Celtics might be in for a gap year next season with Jayson Tatum out with an Achilles tear. Figuring out a way for the team to have flexibility with trades and their finances the year after that is most important.
Boston being able to get rid of Holiday and bring back a younger guard who is a really good offensive player is also a massive win. Anfernee Simons is a solid player they can bring off the bench.
Porzingis had major issues staying healthy during his tenure in Boston, so they won't miss his on-court production too much. He didn't play enough for them to miss it.
How they fill that gap at center remains to be seen, though. Both Luke Kornet and Al Horford are free agents, so they might not be able to bring either of them back.
This season for the Celtics, Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1,5 blocks per game. He shot 48.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc in just 42 games played.
