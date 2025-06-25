Raptors Have Reportedly Offered Package for Celtics Star Derrick White
As the first round of the 2025 NBA draft approaches, the Toronto Raptors have reportedly offered a trade package for Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White.
The Raptors have the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the draft that begins on Wednesday at 5 pm PT. NBA insider Brett Siegel said the Raptors’ trade package for the Celtics includes giving up the earlier pick in exchange for White.
Siegel said the offer would be part of a larger, multi-team trade.
The Celtics have the No. 28 pick in the first round of the draft, which is the third-to-last pick of all NBA teams.
Boston recently traded center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and point guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, which placed them about $4.5 million below their second apron. The trades also saved the Celtics $28 million in salaries and nearly $200 million in luxury taxes.
Although the trades have given the Celtics more financial flexibility to bolster their roster, the absence of Porzingis and Holiday will be difficult to fill. Additionally, forward Jayson Tatum is expected to miss all of next season while he recovers from surgery to repair the Achilles tendon he tore during the playoffs.
If the Celtics were to agree to the trade offer from the Raptors, Boston could acquire another talented player through the draft.
The Celtics gave White a four-year, $118 million contract extension after winning the NBA championship in 2024. White averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals throughout Boston’s championship run.
Trading White would alleviate some of the financial burden of his contract, increasing the Celtics’ financial flexibility this offseason.
White, along with shooting guard Jaylen Brown, has received a lot of attention in the trade market this offseason. The Celtics have expressed they do not want to trade either player, but Boston could change their mind as the offseason progresses.
The Celtics acquired White in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs in February 2022 and may part ways with the two-time All-Defensive Second Team selection in the same fashion.
