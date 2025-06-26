Former Celtics Star Jrue Holiday Breaks Silence on Trade to Blazers
The Boston Celtics needed to get under the second apron of the luxury tax before next season started. They were able to do that by shipping out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
Holiday was sent back to Portland, where he was briefly before he was rerouted to Boston. The Celtics were able to get him after Holiday was traded from the Bucks to the Blazers.
It was a worthwhile trade for the Celtics, as he was able to help Boston win the championship last year. Now, he's going to Portland, where he can be a veteran, defensive-minded guard.
Holiday has broken his silence on the trade, posting a message to social media that didn't mention the Blazers at all.
Playing in Boston gave Holiday the second championship of his career after he won one in Milwaukee with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday seemed to enjoy his time with Boston.
Boston will now turn to Payton Pritchard as the starting point guard next season in a year in which Jayson Tatum is going to miss most of the season because of his torn Achilles.
Holiday is going to have to navigate the next phase of his career. He's 35 years old, but he is still owed about $104 million over the next three years. The jury is out whether or not he'll start in Portland.
Even though this year wasn't great for Holiday, he still gave two solid years in Boston. The Celtics loved what he was able to do on the defensive side of the ball. He should continue to bring that sort of intensity in Portland.
The Celtics should be fine trading Holiday at this point. Shedding his salary is the biggest win that the Celtics get from this trade. Now, they have financial flexibility for the next few years.
Next season won't be a title year for the Celtics anyway. They are going to use it as a way to figure out what they have from their young guys before Tatum is able to return.
This season, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
