Jaylen Brown Drawing Strong Interest From Unexpected West Team
Jaylen Brown could be the next Boston Celtics’ player packing his bags this offseason.
The Celtics have already traded veteran point guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for shooting guard Anfernee Simons on Monday.
Boston also participated in a three-team trade, which sent center Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and gave the Celtics forward Georges Niangs and a 2026 second-round draft pick.
More news: What Does Celtics Roster Look Like Following Blockbuster Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday Trade?
Trading Holiday and Porzingis has given the Celtics more financial flexibility to rebuild after losing four-time All-NBA First-Team forward Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles during the playoffs.
Brown is drawing interest from the Utah Jazz, who are reportedly aggressively pushing to trade for the 28-year-old shooting guard, per NBA insider Brett Siegel.
“The Utah Jazz, who are spearheaded by former Celtics executives Danny Ainge and his son, Austin Ainge, made an aggressive push in the last couple of days for 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, multiple league sources told ClutchPoints,” Brett Siegel wrote. “It was speculated that this trade proposal revolved around the fifth pick in the draft and multiple contributing talents in the final years of their contracts, which would provide immediate cap relief to Boston in 2026 to build around Jayson Tatum.”
With the departure of Holiday and Porzingis and the injury of Tatum, Brown is one of the best players left on Boston’s roster.
He played an integral role in the Celtics' championship last season, as he was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player and the NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP.
This season, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assits through 63 games.
But Brown signed a lucrative five-year, $304 million contract extension in July 2023, which was the highest paying contract in NBA history at the time. The Celtics could benefit from trading away his expensive salary.
He also underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on June 11 but the Celtics expect him to be healthy by training camp.
In addition to Brown, point guard Derrick White has been a popular name in the trade market. However, the Celtics have continued to reject the possibility of trading the pair.
More news: NBA Insider Shares Major Theory on Celtics Potentially Moving Jaylen Brown
Celtics Legend Highlights Intense Pressure on Joe Mazzulla Next Season
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.