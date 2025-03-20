Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown Already Ruled Out of Jazz Game
With a 50-19 record, the Boston Celtics are one of three teams who have clinched a spot in the NBA playoffs. This isn't surprising given that they are the reigning NBA champions.
That being said, it looks like one of Boston's key pieces from last year's playoffs will be missing from action.
According to the official NBA injury report, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown has officially been ruled out for tomorrow's game against the Utah Jazz with a right knee posterior impingement. Previously, Brown had been mentioned as day-to-day with a back injury.
Additionally, forward Xavier Tillman has been ruled out with a left knee joint sprain. In the 29 games he has played this season, he has averaged one point, 1.3 total rebounds, and 0.3 steals per game.
Brown has proven to be an integral part of the Celtics' roster. During their playoff run last year, Brown averaged 23.9 points, 5.9 total rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. He was named NBA Finals MVP for his efforts.
In addition to an NBA Championship and NBA Finals MVP, Brown has been a four-time NBA All-Star with Boston and was named to the All-NBA Second Team in 2023.
This season, Brown has averaged 22.8 points, 6.1 total rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
While Brown will definitely be missed, it's best that he rest up in time for the playoffs, which begin on April 19. Even though the Celtics remain one of the top teams in the NBA, they are no longer ranked as the best team in the NBA.
That honor goes to either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Oklahoma City Thunder. Currently, the Cavs lead the Eastern Conference with a 56-13 record, six games ahead of the Celtics. Meanwhile, the Thunder are easily the best team in the Western Conference, boasting a 57-12 record, 12.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets.
This is certainly different than last year when Boston led the East by 14 games. That being said, the Celtics have proven that the playoffs are where they, and Jaylen Brown, truly shine.
