Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum Deserves to be New Face of NBA, Pundits Claim
A 27-year-old, six-time All-Star, 27.1 points per game scorer, and NBA champion should be a major contender to be the face of the league.
In the case for the Boston Celtics' superstar, Jayson Tatum doesn't quite get the recognition deserved as the heir to NBA throne.
In what is a puzzling disagreement in the basketball world, Tatum has trouble being considered the 'face' of the NBA.
As LeBron James' time in the NBA starts to (probably) wind down, fans and pundits are looking to who the successor will be of the representative of the world's premier basketball league. Tatum told The Washington Post's Michael Lee last month that he doesn't feel appreciated for all of his basketball talents.
“Honestly, no,” Tatum said. “If you took the name and the face away from all my accomplishments and you’re just like 'this is what this Player A accomplished at 26,’ people would talk about [me] a lot differently.”
Ahead of the superstar turning 27 on March 3, The Big Three NBA podcast recapped not just Tatum's career, but why he is not yet the heir apparent face of the NBA.
NBA reporter Josue Pavon joined the show to speak on potentially needing another championship to solidify his case.
"I just think at the end of the day Tatum continues to check these boxes," said Pavon, "but he still doesn't get that recognition in a sense of being one of the guys that can be the face of the NBA. Does he have to win another championship... to at least make it look like he's running away with it, probably and I think that would help"
Host A. Sherrod Blakely added what he believes is happening to Tatum as he keeps excelling and developing his game.
"It seems that the goal posts keep moving when it comes to J.T."
Whatever ends up happening to the conversation of the face of the NBA, Tatum must do everything he can to keep maintaining the Celtics' winning ways as they hope to start playing their best basketball of the year come playoff time.
