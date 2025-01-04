Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown In Danger of Missing Showdown vs Thunder
In this story:
The Boston Celtics could be without their star guard, Jaylen Brown, for Sunday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Brown is ruled as questionable due to a right shoulder strain. Justin Turpin shared the news via X.
Brown has missed the Celtics' last two games with a shoulder strain. Sam Hauser has started in Brown's absence and will likely continue to do so if the star forward is unable to play on Sunday in Oklahoma City.
This story will be updated...
Published