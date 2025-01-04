Inside The Celtics

Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown In Danger of Missing Showdown vs Thunder

Ricardo Klein

Dec 31, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) defends Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Ochai Agbaji (30) defends Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics could be without their star guard, Jaylen Brown, for Sunday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Brown is ruled as questionable due to a right shoulder strain. Justin Turpin shared the news via X. 

Brown has missed the Celtics' last two games with a shoulder strain. Sam Hauser has started in Brown's absence and will likely continue to do so if the star forward is unable to play on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

This story will be updated...

Published
Ricardo Klein
RICARDO KLEIN

Home/News